© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Claire Syrett exits the Eugene City Council

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM PDT
Claire Syrett
YouTube
Claire Syrett speaking at the Sept. 26th Eugene City Council meeting

The Eugene City Council meets tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss how to appoint an interim councilor in Ward 7 ahead of a 2023 election. The seat officially became vacant after Lane County Elections certified the results Monday of the September 6th special election to recall 10-year councilor Claire Syrett. The final count showed 59 percent of Ward 7 voters opted for the recall.

Last week at her final meeting, Syrett expressed dismay that the district would be without a voice for perhaps months, but said she has deeper concerns, adding, “This kind of anti-democratic strategy to undermine and remove duly elected public officials should raise alarms for all who care about our representative democracy, regardless of your political affiliation or ideological point of view. This is just a harbinger of a future in which elections truly won’t matter unless we take action to combat this strategy.”

Syrett has withdrawn her lawsuit challenging the recall. According to a press release from the City of Eugene, the city council is required to fill the vacant position within 90 days. That person will serve until an election is held next May.

Representatives of the Recall campaign did not respond by airtime regarding their hopes for the empty seat.

Tags
Politics & Government Eugene City CouncilClaire Syrett
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content