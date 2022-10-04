Claire Syrett exits the Eugene City Council

The Eugene City Council meets tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss how to appoint an interim councilor in Ward 7 ahead of a 2023 election. The seat officially became vacant after Lane County Elections certified the results Monday of the September 6th special election to recall 10-year councilor Claire Syrett. The final count showed 59 percent of Ward 7 voters opted for the recall.

Last week at her final meeting, Syrett expressed dismay that the district would be without a voice for perhaps months, but said she has deeper concerns, adding, “This kind of anti-democratic strategy to undermine and remove duly elected public officials should raise alarms for all who care about our representative democracy, regardless of your political affiliation or ideological point of view. This is just a harbinger of a future in which elections truly won’t matter unless we take action to combat this strategy.”

Syrett has withdrawn her lawsuit challenging the recall. According to a press release from the City of Eugene, the city council is required to fill the vacant position within 90 days. That person will serve until an election is held next May.

Representatives of the Recall campaign did not respond by airtime regarding their hopes for the empty seat.