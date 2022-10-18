Springfield voters to decide on fifth renewal of public safety levy

The City of Springfield has had a public safety levy in place for 20 years. In November, voters will decide whether they want to renew it a fifth time.

Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon told KLCC the levy funds about a third of the public safety budget, including the municipal jail and about 40 police and community service officers, as well as court operations.

He said, “This has been a game-changing thing in Springfield. When people say they feel safer, it’s because of the public safety levy. That corner where you stand next to Planktown, the crime rate has dropped like 70% there, and that’s substantial.”

VanGordon said he and other officials will be at the Springfield Public Library on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 to answer questions about the measure. If it passes, the levy will continue a tax of $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The levy has no organized opposition.