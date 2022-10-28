Elections officials across Oregon say now's the time to make your vote count

Oregon elections officials are urging voters to get their ballots in sooner than later, to make sure they’re counted.

The deadline for dropping off ballots at a county elections office is 8:00 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 8. And for a mail-in ballot to be counted, it has to be postmarked no later than Nov. 8, and received by Nov. 15 (within the week.)

Ballot boxes across Oregon are available 24-7, with final collections made right after 8:00 pm on Election Day. Ballots can also be turned in directly to official county elections offices during business hours, which on Election Day will be 7am to 8pm.

Voters must also sign their ballot return envelopes, which is a security measure to confirm identity. County personnel trained in handwriting analysis compare it to signatures in the voter registration record. A ballot may only be counted if the signatures match.

