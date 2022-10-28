© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Elections officials across Oregon say now's the time to make your vote count

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM PDT
BallotDropOff_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
An Oregon voter makes use of one of many official ballot drop boxes across Lane County.

Oregon elections officials are urging voters to get their ballots in sooner than later, to make sure they’re counted.

The deadline for dropping off ballots at a county elections office is 8:00 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 8. And for a mail-in ballot to be counted, it has to be postmarked no later than Nov. 8, and received by Nov. 15 (within the week.)

Ballot boxes across Oregon are available 24-7, with final collections made right after 8:00 pm on Election Day. Ballots can also be turned in directly to official county elections offices during business hours, which on Election Day will be 7am to 8pm.

Voters must also sign their ballot return envelopes, which is a security measure to confirm identity. County personnel trained in handwriting analysis compare it to signatures in the voter registration record. A ballot may only be counted if the signatures match.

Politics & Government November 2022 election
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
