© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

North Douglas Fire asks voters to renew operating levy

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM PDT
North Douglas Fire
North Douglas Fire and EMS
North Douglas Fire and EMS is asking voters to renew a five-year operating levy. The district is based in Drain.

Voters in northern Douglas County are being asked to renew a five-year operating levy to help fund the local fire department.

North Douglas County Fire and EMS is based in Drain and has six fire stations serving communities including Yoncalla, Oakland and Rice Hill. The district relies heavily on volunteer firefighters and has some paid staff.

The operating levy that voters are considering is a renewal, meaning the tax rate would not change if approved. The district says the levy would raise an estimated $378,000 per year. It says the money would help replace three ambulances and one fire truck that it says are reaching the end of their useful service.

In 2017, the last time the levy was up for renewal, it passed with 78 percent of the vote.

Officials with the district were not available to speak with KLCC.

Tags
Politics & Government November 2022 electionNorth Douglas Fire and EMS
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content