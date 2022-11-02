North Douglas Fire asks voters to renew operating levy

Voters in northern Douglas County are being asked to renew a five-year operating levy to help fund the local fire department.

North Douglas County Fire and EMS is based in Drain and has six fire stations serving communities including Yoncalla, Oakland and Rice Hill. The district relies heavily on volunteer firefighters and has some paid staff.

The operating levy that voters are considering is a renewal, meaning the tax rate would not change if approved. The district says the levy would raise an estimated $378,000 per year. It says the money would help replace three ambulances and one fire truck that it says are reaching the end of their useful service.

In 2017, the last time the levy was up for renewal, it passed with 78 percent of the vote.

Officials with the district were not available to speak with KLCC.