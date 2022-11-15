KLCC Studios presents: Oregon After the Midterms

On this special program, we speak with with political, campaign, and media experts to provide context for what happened, and insight into what will happen in our community, state, and nation directly after one of the most important midterm elections in recent memory.

This special report is the first of what will become regular in-depth programming from KLCC studios in Eugene to bring you increased coverage of the issues, stories, and people who impact central and western Oregon.

On this program we speak with authoritative voices including the Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, as well as Republican and Democratic campaign strategists who share their opinions about both the impact of the midterms and their thoughts on how our governance will change in the next several years.

Lending their insight about campaigns, polling, media influence and the impact of a new generation of voters – we talk with professors from our leading institutions, including University of Oregon Journalism professors Seth Lewis, Damian Radcliffe and Whitney Phillips, Oregon State University political science professor Christopher Stout and retired Lane Community College instructor Stephen Candee.

We also hear from first-time voters weighing in on their new voting responsibilities and their ideas about how to better serve our democracy.

Whether its long-tenured experts, or teenagers just entering our political world, the voices in this special report talk about our divided nation and state, our changing politics, and their hopes for the future.

Music for this program comes from Cabo Beats, under the terms of its Creative Commons License.

