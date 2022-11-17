Ten people want to be Eugene’s next City Councilor

The City of Eugene says ten people have submitted applications to become the next councilor from the Seventh Ward. The seat became vacant after voters ousted Claire Syrein a recall election in September.

Other members of City Council will interview applicants in early December. The council is scheduled to finalize the appointment at its Dec. 12 public meeting.

The new councilor will serve until next July, when a newly-elected councilor will take over. The new council will be selected by Ward 7 voters during the May, 2023 election. That person will serve the remaining two years on Syrett's term.