Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Ten people want to be Eugene’s next City Councilor

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM PST
Eugene City Council chambers
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Eugene City Council, pictured here in a 2017 file photo, is currently down one member due to a September recall election that forced Claire Syrett out of office.

The City of Eugene says ten people have submitted applications to become the next councilor from the Seventh Ward. The seat became vacant after voters ousted Claire Syrein a recall election in September.

Other members of City Council will interview applicants in early December. The council is scheduled to finalize the appointment at its Dec. 12 public meeting.

The new councilor will serve until next July, when a newly-elected councilor will take over. The new council will be selected by Ward 7 voters during the May, 2023 election. That person will serve the remaining two years on Syrett's term.

Politics & Government Eugene City HallClaire Syrett
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
