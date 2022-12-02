The Eugene City Council will interview five candidates for vacant seat

The Eugene City Council has selected five candidates to interview for the Ward 7 interim vacancy.

Interviews will take place at a special meeting on Monday, December 5. Community members are invited to watch live at 5:30 pm, or watch later, both via the City’s website.

There were 10 applicants for the interim position, which became available when councilor Claire Syrett was recalled in a September special election.

The Council plans to appoint an interim representative by the end of the year. The person selected will serve until July 2023, when a councilor chosen in the May 2023 election will serve the remainder of the position’s current term, until January, 2025.

The following candidates were selected for interviews: Janet Ayres, Daniel Isaacson, Lyndsie Leech, Barbie Walker, and Carol Zorn.

