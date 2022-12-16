© 2022 KLCC

Leech becomes interim Eugene City Councilor for Ward 7

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM PST
After some deliberation, the Eugene City Council has appointed Lyndsie Leech for a 6-month interim councilor position for Ward 7.

Leech is executive director for WellMama, a non-profit that provides parents with pregnancy and postpartum services.

The council considered other candidates, including Thomas Hiura and Barbie Walker, before approving Leech on a 5 to 2 vote.

Mayor Lucy Vinis acknowledged disagreements among the councilors, but urged all of them to support Leech and be open to her potential.

Leech succeeds Claire Syrett as Ward 7 councilor. Syrett was recalled in a special election in October.

Leech’s interim term runs until a successor is elected in May, and assumes office in July. She can also run for the right to serve the rest of the term, which ends in January 2025.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016.
