Leech becomes interim Eugene City Councilor for Ward 7

After some deliberation, the Eugene City Council has appointed Lyndsie Leech for a 6-month interim councilor position for Ward 7.

Leech is executive director for WellMama, a non-profit that provides parents with pregnancy and postpartum services.

The council considered other candidates, including Thomas Hiura and Barbie Walker, before approving Leech on a 5 to 2 vote.

Mayor Lucy Vinis acknowledged disagreements among the councilors, but urged all of them to support Leech and be open to her potential.

Leech succeeds Claire Syrett as Ward 7 councilor. Syrett was recalled in a special election in October.

Leech’s interim term runs until a successor is elected in May, and assumes office in July. She can also run for the right to serve the rest of the term, which ends in January 2025.

