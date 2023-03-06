© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

A new bill would help Oregon’s fairgrounds to shelter wildfire evacuees

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM PST
Evacuees from the Santiam Fire in 2020 at the state fairgrounds in Salem.
Dirk VanderHart
/
Evacuees from the Santiam Fire in 2020 at the state fairgrounds in Salem.

A new bill would prepare Oregon’s fairgrounds for use as evacuation sites.

House Bill 2948 would provide $20 million in grants to improve power, water and internet infrastructure at fairgrounds, which are sometimes used to shelter people who’ve had to flee wildfires.

State Representative Charlie Conrad is a chief sponsor of the bill. The Lane County Republican said the aging infrastructure at some fairgrounds has faltered in emergency situations.

“If you've been evacuated, and all you're worrying about is using a restroom, and the plumbing isn't functioning right, you can't really work on everything else that you do during the disaster—contacting friends, family, processing the event that's going on.”

Conrad said the grants would most help rural sites that are publicly-owned and lack funding from their counties. He hopes the state will be able to distribute the money starting this summer. A hearing for the bill has not yet been scheduled.

Tags
Politics & Government evacuationsLane County fairgroundsOregon wildfires
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
