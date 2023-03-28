Lawmakers advance measure to create “community resilience hubs”

Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would award grants to establish so-called “community resilience hubs.”

The hubs that would be funded by House Bill 2990 would be places for residents to turn to in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency, and would be operated by local governments, nonprofits, schools or tribes.

"The key to building resilience to a disaster is actually thinking about preparedness beforehand," said Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, who is one of the bill's chief sponsors. "Organized communities that have relationships are more resilient in the face of wildfires, heat domes, or whatever comes."

Supporters testified that the hubs would be designed by and for the communities they serve.

“This means that in some areas, they may offer a cool place during extreme heat, while others may provide emergency beds during wildfire evacuation, mental health services, or warmth and safety during power outages from freezing weather,” said Joel Iboa, director of the Oregon Just Transition Alliance.

The House Climate, Energy and Environment Committee advanced the bill this week on a bipartisan vote. It now heads to the legislature’s budget committee, where it will compete with dozens of other funding proposals.

In its current form, the bill does not specify the amount of grants that would be awarded each year.