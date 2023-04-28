Oregon Republican leaders call on Secretary of State Fagan to resign over consulting work

Oregon Republicans on Friday called on Secretary of State Shemia Fagan to step down, after news the Democrat accepted a job as a cannabis industry consultant even as her office prepared an audit arguing for more lax regulation of the industry.

Meanwhile, top legislative Democrats said Fagan’s actions presented serious concerns and risked the integrity of state audits. Gov. Tina Kotek and other Democrats in the state’s executive branch remained mum.

“She must resign,” Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, said in a joint statement. “This appears to be an ethics violation, and if it isn’t then Oregon’s ethics laws are broken.”

In February, Fagan signed a contract with a company called Veriede Holding LLC that has ties to prominent Oregon cannabis chain La Mota. The details of Fagan’s duties under that contract were not clear as of Friday afternoon. Her office has said only that Fagan was working on projects in other states and had stipulated she would abide by state ethics rules as part of the document. Fagan has not responded to repeated requests for more details. News of the contract was first reported Thursday by Willamette Week.

The secretary’s decision to moonlight as a cannabis consultant came at a notable time. Auditors she oversees had been working for months on a report about hurdles members of the cannabis industry face. That audit, released Friday, strongly suggested that the state’s regulations on recreational cannabis businesses have been overly onerous.

Records show Fagan suggested in December that her auditing staff speak with Rosa Cazares, one of two owners of La Mota, for whom the secretary would later agree to perform work.

But Fagan alerted staff on Feb. 15 that she would be recusing herself from the audit. Her contract with Veriede Holding took effect five days later, the Secretary of State’s Office has said. By that point, the audit was nearly complete — so much so that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission had already had a chance to issue an initial response.

Fagan’s office has said she consulted with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission about taking on the outside work, and that the body did not alert her to a conflict of interest in the arrangement during phone conversations. Fagan did not seek a written opinion on the specific contract she was planning to sign.

Fagan told staff in her Feb. 15 email that she didn’t see any conflict in the arrangement “because any action required [as a result of the audit] would be taken by the legislature or OLCC and any benefit could flow to all cannabis companies in Oregon, not this specific company. However, because my mission is to build trust with Oregonians. I am imposing the most restrictive limitation on myself…”

The audit released Friday contained recommendations about potential changes to Oregon’s recreational marijuana industry — both for the OLCC and for Gov. Tina Kotek and members of the Legislature.

The top two Democrats in the Legislature made clear Friday they were taking the secretary’s situation seriously.

“These allegations are bad. It’s difficult to see them any other way,” said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. “It has obviously impacted the credibility of the secretary of state’s audits.”

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, has “significant concerns” about Fagan’s actions based on news coverage, spokesman Connor Radnovich said.

“He knows that Oregonians expect transparency from their elected officials, and that they deserve to know if there is a conflict between an elected official’s public service and any other job or economic opportunity,” Radnovich said in an email.

Like many top Democrats, Wagner has received campaign contributions from Aaron Mitchell, one of La Mota’s owners.

Wagner has fewer concerns about the audit, Radnovich said. “The Legislative Assembly take audit recommendations very seriously because we know the independent, professional auditors who research and publish them care about Oregon state government working well.”

The governor’s office did not respond to questions Friday about whether Kotek has confidence that the audit’s recommendations are unbiased, and whether she has concerns about Fagan’s consulting work.

Republicans, who had already been calling for an independent investigation of the OLCC and a new legislative committee that could launch its own investigation, were less restrained.

“We have tried to work with our colleagues across the aisle to defend democracy in Oregon and hold our agencies and officials accountable,” Knopp said in a statement. “Democrats have remained silent, if forced to do so, we will move forward on our own.”