Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan cancels consulting contract, apologizes for ‘harming the trust'

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologized Monday for moonlighting as a cannabis consultant for a company run by Democratic donors while her office was auditing the industry.

The lengthy apology came days after Fagan had defiantly proclaimed she welcomed an investigation into her decisions. On Friday, Gov. Tina Kotek, House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner had all issued statements expressing concern about Fagan’s side gig. Republican leaders called for Fagan to resign.

Fagan, a Democrat whose office oversees audits and state elections, issued a statement saying she owed “the people of Oregon an apology.”

“I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my Audits Division,” Fagan said in a statement.

“I am sorry for harming the trust that I’ve worked so hard to build with you over the last few years, and I will spend the next two years working hard to rebuild it.” She planned a media availability Monday morning to take questions for the first time since Willamette Week broke news of her outside work last Thursday.

Fagan’s office released a copy of her consulting contract with Veriede Holding LLC, a company owned by Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell. The couple are the owners of La Mota, one of Oregon’s largest recreational cannabis companies. They are also political donors who have hosted fundraisers for Fagan and other top Democrats and contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to help elect Democrats over the past few years. La Mota, and the couple’s place in Democratic political circles was first chronicled by Willamette Week earlier this year.

According to the contract, Fagan was to be paid $10,000 per month by Veriede Holding LLC, with bonuses of $30,000 for successfully landing a cannabis license in any state other than Oregon or New Mexico.

Fagan earns $77,000 per year as the secretary of state, one of four statewide elected offices in Oregon. As secretary of state, she is first in line to replace the governor should they resign or die in office.

Here’s Fagan’s entire statement:

“Today I am announcing that I have terminated my contract with Veriede Holdings, LLC.

“I owe the people of Oregon an apology. I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my Audits Division. I am sorry for harming the trust that I’ve worked so hard to build with you over the last few years, and I will spend the next two years working hard to rebuild it.

“Earlier this year, I began working for supplemental income, both at Willamette University Law School teaching a class and as an independent contractor consulting with Veriede Holding on the cannabis industry outside of Oregon. I diligently followed the Oregon Government Ethics Commission’s published guidelines for private employment of public officials, the same exact ethics rules I’ve followed for a decade, since I became a legislator in 2013. I look forward to the findings of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission because they will confirm that I followed Oregon ethics rules and laws. I am also eager for the Department of Justice’s review of the OLCC audit because the review will verify that hard-working auditors in the Oregon Audits Division conducted their work with independence and integrity.

“I’m holding a press conference today to answer questions and to own that there is a difference between following all the rules and doing nothing wrong. I broke your trust. That was wrong. I am truly sorry.

“My mission as Secretary of State continues to be to build trust. The first step to building trust is admitting that I broke it. I’ll spend the next two years rebuilding your trust in me and that starts today with releasing the contract that will be reviewed by the Government Ethics Commission.”