Time’s running out to cast your ballot

Tomorrow is Election Day in Oregon, but if you haven't yet voted, there are a still a couple of ways to get it done.

First, be sure to sign your ballot. Then, you can either mail it, postmarked by 8 pm on election day, or drop it in a drop box by that time. No postage is needed for either option.

Lane County Elections Clerk Dena Dawson told KLCC although initial results will be posted just after the polls close, some final results may take a while.

“Postmarked ballots that are received by seven days after the election will be counted," she said, "and folks that have signature issues—their signature didn’t match or they forgot to sign—they have until 21 days after the election.”

Dawson said so far, about 600 Lane County voters had signature challenges. She said as of Friday, just 17% of the county’s registered voters had submitted ballots. For a special election like this, turnout is usually around 30 percent.

The county has a new dashboard, accessible from the Elections page, that shows the number of returns by precinct and date. There’s also a live stream on the county’s website, so the community can watch the vote-tallying process.

