Politics & Government

UO and the City of Eugene approve land swap agreement

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT
Two side-by-side football field. The end zones say "Oregon."
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The new football fields will replace the two pictured here, which will instead be converted into an indoor practice facility.

The University of Oregon and the City of Eugene are moving forward with a land swap.

The UO’s Board of Trustees approved plans this month to acquire four acres of Alton Baker Park near Autzen Stadium, in order to build two outdoor practice fields for the Ducks football team. Currently, the land serves as parking near the Eugene Science Center.

In exchange, the city will receive eight acres along the Willamette River that is currently owned by the university. Lindsay Selser is with the Planning and Development Department at the City of Eugene.

“That's adjacent to the Downtown Riverfront Park and the Downtown Riverfront development," she said. "So there's a lot of opportunities with that eight acres.”

Additionally, UO will put $1 million towards a community project for Alton Baker Park, and they have agreed to improve access to the park’s canoe canal. They will also help develop replacement parking on city land near the Science Center.

The land swap is part of a UO plan to replace two of its existing practice fields with a new indoor facility. Construction will begin next year.

Politics & Government City of EugeneUniversity of OregonDuck footballAlton Baker ParkDowntown Riverfront Park
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
