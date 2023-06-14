UO and the City of Eugene approve land swap agreement

The University of Oregon and the City of Eugene are moving forward with a land swap.

The UO’s Board of Trustees approved plans this month to acquire four acres of Alton Baker Park near Autzen Stadium, in order to build two outdoor practice fields for the Ducks football team. Currently, the land serves as parking near the Eugene Science Center.

In exchange, the city will receive eight acres along the Willamette River that is currently owned by the university. Lindsay Selser is with the Planning and Development Department at the City of Eugene.

“That's adjacent to the Downtown Riverfront Park and the Downtown Riverfront development," she said. "So there's a lot of opportunities with that eight acres.”

Additionally, UO will put $1 million towards a community project for Alton Baker Park, and they have agreed to improve access to the park’s canoe canal. They will also help develop replacement parking on city land near the Science Center.

The land swap is part of a UO plan to replace two of its existing practice fields with a new indoor facility. Construction will begin next year.