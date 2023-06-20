© 2023 KLCC

Politics & Government

Eugene approves $50 million investment in downtown urban renewal funds

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT

The Eugene City Council last week (June 12, 2023) approved Urban Renewal funds aimed at increasing housing, right-of-way improvements, and emerging projects.

The ordinance makes $50 million available for housing downtown. That includes property acquisition and assistance with fees to make it easier for developers to build downtown.

Amanda D’Souza, Development Programs Manager with the City of Eugene, said there are short-term fixes planned too– like improving sidewalks.

“Doing those kinds of physical improvements that will help the everyday visitor,” said D’Souza. “And this is all in conjunction with the city’s other approaches in the current proposed budget to look at increasing the safety and cleanliness downtown.”

Urban Renewal is a tool used by cities to finance improvements and redevelopment with investment of property tax proceeds.

Eugene has previously used Urban Renewal to fund the Farmers Market Pavilion, Hult Center, Eugene Public Library, Lane Community College Downtown Campus, and the LTD downtown station.

