© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Timeline extended for new Benton County courthouse, DA's office

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM PDT
People looking at courthouse and office design.
BCSO
/
Benton County Flickr
Visitors at a Feb. 8 Benton County open house event look at schematics for the new courthouse and DA's office.

Construction on a new Benton County Courthouse and DA’s office will be delayed, owing to some budgetary issues.

County commissioners learned of the delays at a July 5 meeting. They’ve agreed to work with the Oregon Judicial Department to scale back designs and work out funding since it’s a shared project.

Benton County’s Chief Financial Officer, Rick Crager, told KLCC that says six weeks of legislative impasse and high construction costs have also disrupted the timeline.

“The challenges of course with the delay is that there’s always the risk of cost escalation,” explained Crager. “We had a footprint we've kind of designed we're going to have to shrink that footprint some so there's going to be redesign fees. So yeah, the timing hasn't worked out, we really needed to probably be done around May to be able to get into the ground, starting in the fall.”

Meanwhile, the existing courthouse and DA’s office remain open for business.

The current county courthouse was built in 1888 and is the oldest in Oregon. Crager said it provides judicial and legal services but adds it will need repairs “down the road” in terms of seismic rehabilitation, among other improvements.

“So again, I think from a functional standpoint, this investment makes sense to be able to do it because you're just not going to be able to stay there without any you know, real extensive rehab in the future,” he said.

While deemed structurally sound, officials say the 27,000 sq. ft. building would not withstand an earthquake.

The new courthouse is still estimated to cost $50 million, with half funded through an Oregon Judicial Department grant and the remainder with county borrowing.

Originally set for this fall, the new groundbreaking will likely be the spring of 2024.

Benton County officials’ hopes for a new jail and sheriff’s office were dashed in the May election, when more than half of voters rejected Measure 2-140. That would have generated $110 million and also supported several homeless initiatives.

Tags
Politics & Government Benton CountyBenton County courthouse
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull