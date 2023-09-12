Vinis endorses Knudson for Eugene’s next mayor

Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis says she won’t seek a third term in office.

Before a crowd of over 100 people gathered inside the Campbell Community Center Tuesday evening, Vinis made her announcement.

“I am here today to announce my decision not to seek a third term, and instead to wholeheartedly endorse Kaarin Knudson to lead this community, as our next mayor,” she said.

Brian Bull / KLCC More than 100 people packed a large conference room for Vinis' announcement, including local officials and community activists.

Alongside Vinis stood the candidate she’s endorsed to replace her. Kaarin Knudson is a South Eugene resident who attended the University of Oregon. She is a licensed architect and past president of the City Club of Eugene. A campaign press release said Knudson has spoken at conferences about "sustainable cities, housing policy, and the work of guiding community change."

Speaking to KLCC after the event, Knudson shared her priorities if elected mayor.

“Providing safe, affordable stable housing for people,” she said. “Making sure that our public spaces are a priority, and that people feel that they can access our parks and the public space in our city is incredibly important. And then making sure that we have a strong, sustainable, local economy.”

Knudson has already reeled in more than $16,000 in contributions, according to the Secretary of State’s campaign finance records. More candidates will likely file in advance of next May’s primary.

A few times during her remarks, Mayor Vinis got choked up while reflecting on her work on homelessness, supporting the local economy, and environmental issues. With 15 months left in her second term, she said she hopes to continue making a difference but feels Knudson is the best person to succeed her. Vinis told KLCC that she may still work on climate change after leaving office.

