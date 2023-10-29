© 2023 KLCC

Operators of River Road Park and Recreation District hope to score fourth renewal of tax measure

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 29, 2023 at 6:22 AM PDT
Biker passing through playground.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A young cyclist cruises by the outdoor playground at the River Road Park and Recreation District in North Eugene.

Among the ballot measures before voters this Election Day is one that’ll fund the River Road Park and Recreation District in North Eugene.

Measure 20-346 is a five-year renewal of a tax for $.47 per $1,000 of assessed value, which has been renewed three times in the past.

Indoor swimming pool.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A group of seniors gather for a coordinated activity at the River Park Road and Recreation District's indoor pool, which administrators say was built in 1960.

Dale Weigandt, a former superintendent of the facility, explains the need for this renewal.

“The reason for the levy was through the years, River Road Park and Recreation District’s tax base has been whittled away by piecemeal annexation from the City of Eugene,” Weigandt told KLCC. “And so the city and district used to have an agreement that they would pay us back for some money that they had taken from taxation from us. And in 2008, the recession hit.”

Voters overwhelmingly backed the renewal last time, with 75 percent of the vote.

If the levy fails this round, programs and activities would likely be reduced.

Politics & Government November 2023 electiontax levyRiver Road Park and Recreation District
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
