CLUSI tribal members mourn the death of Chief Slyter

CTCLUSI website Donald "Doc" Slyter is shown here with his family. He became acting Chief of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians in 2020.

Donald “Doc” Slyter, Chief of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, died this weekend.

Brenda Brainard is a fellow tribal member who worked with Slyter on restoring federal recognition for their people in the 1980s. She said he battled cancer in his final years.

“What will always stand out to me with Doc was his smile," said Brainard. He just had the cutest, sweetest, little smile. And it kinda had a hint of impishness with it. But what I remember most about him was his quietness. He was very calm, he was a very humble man.”

Slyter was also a U.S. Army veteran.

In a statement, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle of Springfield said Slyter’s spirit and his memory “leave a legacy of resilience and hope.”



