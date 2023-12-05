Lane County supports reform of Oregon's drug decriminalization law

Lane County Commissioners have added their voice to the chorus calling for Measure 110 reform. They voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the legislature make changes to the voter-passed initiative when it meets in February.

Measure 110 passed in 2020 and decriminalized the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs. Unlike some other Oregon municipalities, Lane County is not calling for a repeal of the law. But it is calling for reform.

“What Lane County is trying to do is offer constructive, meaningful input into this situation," said Alex Cuyler, Lane County's intergovernmental relations manager. "Hopefully, I think that we’ve built a reputation in Salem as being a broker of good ideas and good information and this will help for us to continue that model.”

Among the county's recommendations is for the state to reclassify drug possession to a class A misdemeanor and to increase investment in criminal justice and behavioral health care.

There are eleven reform items included in the Board’s adopted position, including: