© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hoyle’s bill to restore Siletz subsistence rights clears U.S. House

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM PST
Rep. Hoyle on C-SPAN.
C-SPAN
Oregon Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR) testifies for her bill, H.R. 2839 on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Earlier this year we reported on legislation that would restore the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians’ right to gather, hunt, and fish on their ancestral lands. That bill passed a major hurdle this week. 

The U.S. House approved H.R. 2839, penned by Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR). During a hearing Monday, she spoke to the need to counter a 1980 consent decree that made the Siletz Tribe lose their subsistence rights in exchange for getting their status and land restored.

“It is an unjust and racist policy that should have never happened,” said Hoyle.

Dee Pigsley is the Siletz Tribal Chair. She’s hopeful the Senate will approve the measure, and send it to President Biden’s desk.

“It would be the next best thing that’s happened to us since restoration, actually,” Pigsley told KLCC. “It will make many, many, tribal members happy, and it’ll be a real Christmas present if we can get it through the Senate before they adjourn this year.”

The Siletz are one of two federally-recognized tribes in the entire U.S. that don’t have these rights. 

The other is the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, also in Oregon. 

A release from Rep. Hoyle’s office states that Hoyle also supports H.R. 2850, which would address the consent decree that restricts the Grand Ronde Tribe. Fellow Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley leads the Senate version of that bill.
Tags
Politics & Government consent decreeConfederated Tribes of Siletz IndiansConfederated Tribes of the Grand RondeVal Hoyle
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content