Eugene will install gates at Hendricks Park for safety

One of Eugene’s most popular parks will have two gates installed next month to allow officials to limit public access when necessary.

Hendricks Park is Eugene’s first city park. East of the University of Oregon, it features a Rhododendron garden and urban forest.

Eugene Parks and Open Space spokesperson Kelly Shadwick said the gates would be used only in extreme fire conditions, when there’s a critical safety issue, or if there’s illegal activity.

“So, for years, numerous things have come up that have made us realize it would be nice to have that option when we need it,” she said. “Knowing we can leave it open the vast majority of the time and just close it as needed.”

City of Eugene Eugene Parks & Open Space plans to install gates at two ends of Fairmount Blvd within Hendricks Park.

Eugene Springfield Fire supports the project for fire safety. The gates will be installed at two points within the park on Fairmount Boulevard.

Shadwick told KLCC they surveyed residents of the neighborhood and the majority of respondents were supportive of adding the gates.

Eugene’s Skinner Butte Park has gates that are closed in emergency situations to restrict access to the top of the butte. They were closed during the January 2024 ice storm.

