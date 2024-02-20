Lane County hires new emergency manager

Lane County has hired a new emergency manager. Tiffany Brown previously served that role in Clatsop County.

There, she focused on regional preparedness response, especially for a potential Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake.

In a news release, Lane County said Brown’s partnerships with state and federal military agencies will be beneficial in her new role.

Brown succeeds Patence Winningham, who served as Lane County emergency manager for four years.

Brown was chosen after a national search. She started in her new role earlier this month.

