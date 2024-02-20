© 2024 KLCC

Lane County hires new emergency manager

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 20, 2024 at 1:53 PM PST
Tiffany Brown started as Lane County's new emergency manager earlier in February 2024.
Courtesy of Lane County
Tiffany Brown started as Lane County's new emergency manager in February 2024.

Lane County has hired a new emergency manager. Tiffany Brown previously served that role in Clatsop County.

There, she focused on regional preparedness response, especially for a potential Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake.

In a news release, Lane County said Brown’s partnerships with state and federal military agencies will be beneficial in her new role.

Brown succeeds Patence Winningham, who served as Lane County emergency manager for four years.

Brown was chosen after a national search. She started in her new role earlier this month.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
