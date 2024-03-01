© 2024 KLCC

Eugene downtown housing project gets tax breaks and funding from city

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 1, 2024 at 4:27 PM PST
The building at 1059 Willamette Street was formerly home to Lane Community College's downtown center. It's been vacant since 2012.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The building at 1059 Willamette Street was formerly home to Lane Community College's downtown center. It's been vacant since 2012.

The Eugene City Council has approved three motions to help redevelop the former Lane Community College building at 1059 Willamette Street.

The property across from the downtown bus station has sat vacant for more than 10 years.

a drawing of a building with cars parked in front.
The project, called the Montgomery, will be a mixed use building with market rate and affordable housing units.
/
City of Eugene
The project, called the Montgomery, will be a mixed use building with market rate and affordable housing units.

The developer, deChase Miksis and Edlen & Company, requested expansion of the size of the project to 133 units– 68 of which would be for households earning less than 80% of median income. At their Feb. 28 work session, City Councilor Matt Keating said he applauds the mixed use affordable housing and market rate approach.

“I cannot wait to not only see the cranes in the air but to see the 130 plus homes right on a transit line,” he said. “Right in the heart of our downtown.”

The council unanimously approved the larger number of units, along with $740 million in urban renewal funds, and a 10-year Multi-Unit Property tax exemption (MUPTE). The hope is that construction can start as soon as next year.

But the current building has to be demolished first. The cost of that is estimated near $1 million due to the asbestos abatement necessary.

The building was originally a Montgomery Ward department store before it became the LCC Downtown Center.

The project has become more expensive since it was first approved in 2021.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
