Eugene city races, legislative contests attract multiple candidates

Now that the filing deadline for the May 2024 primary has passed, races for local and statewide offices are coming into view.

Three people have qualified to run for mayor of Eugene: architect Kaarin Knudson, business owner Shanaé Joyce-Stringer and Stefan Strek. Two other people indicated they planned to run, but Douglas Barr withdrew and Kirt Elliott did not submit enough valid signatures, according to the Eugene City Recorder.

The race for the state house seat currently held by Paul Holvey, who recently announced his retirement, has attracted three Democrats: Eugene-area attorney Doyle Canning, Lane Community College Board member Lisa Fragala and restaurant owner John Barofsky.

Legislative District 12, which covers parts of Lane County including Oakridge, Dexter and Cottage Grove will also be contested. Republican incumbent Charlie Conrad will face McKenzie Bridge resident and business owner Darin Harbick. Conrad, a self-described political moderate, attracted criticism from his own party and anti-abortion advocates last year after he voted in favor of expanding access to abortion and gender affirming care.

The partisan primary in May will likely determine who holds those two seats next year due to the structure of Oregon’s elections.

Other contested races include two Lane County Commission seats, the Lane County District Attorney, three Eugene City Council seats and a EWEB board position.

Regardless of party affiliation, every registered voter in Oregon will receive a ballot in May to help decide nonpartisan races and ballot measures.

CANDIDATES:

Eugene Mayor:

Kaarin Knudson

Shanaé Joyce-Stringer

Stefan Strek

Eugene City Councilor, Ward 1

Ted Coopman

Eliza Kashinsky

Ethan Clevenger

Eugene City Councilor, Ward 2

Matt Keating

Lisa Warnes

Eugene City Councilor, Ward 7

Lyndsie Leech

Barbie Walker

Lane County Commissioner Position 3

Laurie Trieger

Grace Widdicombe

Lane County Commissioner Position 4

Pat Farr

Zach Mulholland

Lane County District Attorney

James Cleavenger

Christopher J Parosa

State Representative, 8th District

Doyle Canning - Democrat

Lisa Fragala - Democrat

John Barofsky - Democrat

State Representative, 12th District

Charlie Conrad - Republican

Darin Harbick- Republican

State Senator, 5th District

Dick Anderson - Republican

Jo Beaudreau - Democrat

State Representative, 13th District

Nancy Nathanson - Democrat

Timothy S Sutherland - Republican

US Representative, 4th District

Val Hoyle - Democrat

Monique DeSpain - Republican

Jeff Kubler - Republican

Amy L Ryan Courser - Republican

US Representative, 5th District

Lori Chavez-DeRemer - Republican

Janelle S Bynum - Democrat

Jamie McLeod-Skinner - Democrat

