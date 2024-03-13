Eugene city races, legislative contests attract multiple candidates
Now that the filing deadline for the May 2024 primary has passed, races for local and statewide offices are coming into view.
Three people have qualified to run for mayor of Eugene: architect Kaarin Knudson, business owner Shanaé Joyce-Stringer and Stefan Strek. Two other people indicated they planned to run, but Douglas Barr withdrew and Kirt Elliott did not submit enough valid signatures, according to the Eugene City Recorder.
The race for the state house seat currently held by Paul Holvey, who recently announced his retirement, has attracted three Democrats: Eugene-area attorney Doyle Canning, Lane Community College Board member Lisa Fragala and restaurant owner John Barofsky.
Legislative District 12, which covers parts of Lane County including Oakridge, Dexter and Cottage Grove will also be contested. Republican incumbent Charlie Conrad will face McKenzie Bridge resident and business owner Darin Harbick. Conrad, a self-described political moderate, attracted criticism from his own party and anti-abortion advocates last year after he voted in favor of expanding access to abortion and gender affirming care.
The partisan primary in May will likely determine who holds those two seats next year due to the structure of Oregon’s elections.
Other contested races include two Lane County Commission seats, the Lane County District Attorney, three Eugene City Council seats and a EWEB board position.
Regardless of party affiliation, every registered voter in Oregon will receive a ballot in May to help decide nonpartisan races and ballot measures.
CANDIDATES:
Eugene Mayor:
Kaarin Knudson
Shanaé Joyce-Stringer
Stefan Strek
Eugene City Councilor, Ward 1
Ted Coopman
Eliza Kashinsky
Ethan Clevenger
Eugene City Councilor, Ward 2
Matt Keating
Lisa Warnes
Eugene City Councilor, Ward 7
Lyndsie Leech
Barbie Walker
Lane County Commissioner Position 3
Laurie Trieger
Grace Widdicombe
Lane County Commissioner Position 4
Pat Farr
Zach Mulholland
Lane County District Attorney
James Cleavenger
Christopher J Parosa
State Representative, 8th District
Doyle Canning - Democrat
Lisa Fragala - Democrat
John Barofsky - Democrat
State Representative, 12th District
Charlie Conrad - Republican
Darin Harbick- Republican
State Senator, 5th District
Dick Anderson - Republican
Jo Beaudreau - Democrat
State Representative, 13th District
Nancy Nathanson - Democrat
Timothy S Sutherland - Republican
US Representative, 4th District
Val Hoyle - Democrat
Monique DeSpain - Republican
Jeff Kubler - Republican
Amy L Ryan Courser - Republican
US Representative, 5th District
Lori Chavez-DeRemer - Republican
Janelle S Bynum - Democrat
Jamie McLeod-Skinner - Democrat