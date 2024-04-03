© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs bill on campaign finance limits

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Dirk VanderHart
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:03 PM PDT
Governor Tina Kotek told reporters Thursday that during her listening tour of state's 36 counties, she met at least 1,000 Oregon residents.
Nathan Wilk/KLCC
Gov. Tina Kotek at an event in Lane County. (file photo)

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has signed a bill creating campaign finance limits in Oregon for the first time in decades.

House Bill 4024 was the biggest surprise to emerge from this year’s legislative session. At a time lawmakers were taking up weighty bills on housing and drug policy, few expected them to tack on campaign finance limits. That includes Kotek.

“There were many people — myself included at times — who thought getting campaign contribution limits would never happen,” Kotek said Wednesday.

With the stroke of the governor’s pen, that’s set to change beginning in 2027. HB 4024 creates limits on how much individuals, businesses, labor unions and other political players can give to candidates.

It also requires more transparency around so-called “independent expenditures,” when special interests buy ads in support of a candidate.

Kotek and others heralded the bill as a compromise that will ensure the state doesn’t see an ugly ballot fight in November. But they acknowledged the law is far from perfect, and will need tweaks.
Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Politics & Government Tina Kotek
Dirk VanderHart
Dirk VanderHart covers Oregon politics and government for KLCC. Before barging onto the radio in 2018, he spent more than a decade as a newspaper reporter—much of that time reporting on city government for the Portland Mercury. He’s also had stints covering chicanery in Southwest Missouri, the wilds of Ohio in Ohio, and all things Texas on Capitol Hill.
See stories by Dirk VanderHart