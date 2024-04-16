Voters to decide on Eugene 4J levy renewal

This May, voters will decide whether to renew the Eugene 4J School District’s operations levy.

A “yes” vote on the levy would raise close to $92 million over five years, according to district projections. 4J Board Member Morgan Munro said the levy pays for staffing costs that the state doesn’t cover.

She said it's an essential portion of the district’s budget, providing enough revenue to cover roughly 200 teacher positions.

"With a local option levy, we're ensuring we have talented professional educators and staff who are going to be with our students every single day, “ she said. “This is absolutely at the heart of what we need to keep 4J thriving and successful."

She said the district is asking voters to continue paying at the same rate for another five years.

"It's entirely maintaining what we have, and it's maintaining what we've had for the last 24 years in our community," she said.

The levy rate is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. In past elections, Eugene voters have overwhelmingly supported the levy. In 2019 the renewal passed with 71% voting yes.

