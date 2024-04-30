© 2024 KLCC

Oregon 5th Congressional District Democratic primary: Janelle Bynum and Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:51 AM PDT
Side-by-side headshots of Janelle Bynum and Jamie McLeod-Skinner
Photos courtesy of the campaigns
/
OPB
(Left to right) Democratic Party primary candidates for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Janelle Bynum and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, in undated photos provided by the campaigns.

Oregon's 5th Congressional District has received national attention as a highly competitive race, with the winner of the May primary challenging Republican incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November. Jamie McLeod-Skinner is an attorney and engineer. Janelle Bynum is a small business owner and the Democratic state representative of District 39 which includes Happy Valley and North Clackamas.

On April 29, the two candidates joined "Think Out Loud" for a conversation about their candidacies. You can listen to the broadcast using the audio player at the top of this page.

"Think Out Loud" is produced by Oregon Public Broadcasting. It airs weekdays at 12 noon on KLCC.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting
