Oregon 5th Congressional District Democratic primary: Janelle Bynum and Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Oregon's 5th Congressional District has received national attention as a highly competitive race, with the winner of the May primary challenging Republican incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November. Jamie McLeod-Skinner is an attorney and engineer. Janelle Bynum is a small business owner and the Democratic state representative of District 39 which includes Happy Valley and North Clackamas.

On April 29, the two candidates joined "Think Out Loud" for a conversation about their candidacies. You can listen to the broadcast using the audio player at the top of this page.

