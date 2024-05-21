© 2024 KLCC

Sarah Finger McDonald leading in race for Corvallis House seat, but margin remains close

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 21, 2024 at 9:31 PM PDT
Courtesy Photo
/
Sami for Oregon / Sarah Finger McDonald

Sarah Finger McDonald is narrowly leading in the Democratic Primary for state House District 16, which represents Corvallis.

McDonald is a Corvallis School Board member and gun safety advocate who founded the state chapter of Moms Demand Action.

In initial returns, she had 52% of the vote, outpacing professor and fellow school board member Sami Al-Adrabbuh, who had 48%.

The candidates are competing to replace Dan Rayfield, one of the state’s most high-profile Democrats. Rayfield was previously Oregon House Speaker, and on Tuesday night he won the Democratic nomination to be Oregon Treasurer.

There is no Republican in the race, so the winner of the Corvallis-area House primary will likely secure their path to office.

If elected, McDonald has said she’ll work to lower housing prices in Corvallis, protect healthcare access, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.
May 2024 primarySami Al-AbdRabbuhSarah Finger McDonaldDan Rayfield
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
