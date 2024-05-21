Sarah Finger McDonald leading in race for Corvallis House seat, but margin remains close

Sarah Finger McDonald is narrowly leading in the Democratic Primary for state House District 16, which represents Corvallis.

McDonald is a Corvallis School Board member and gun safety advocate who founded the state chapter of Moms Demand Action.

In initial returns, she had 52% of the vote, outpacing professor and fellow school board member Sami Al-Adrabbuh, who had 48%.

The candidates are competing to replace Dan Rayfield, one of the state’s most high-profile Democrats. Rayfield was previously Oregon House Speaker, and on Tuesday night he won the Democratic nomination to be Oregon Treasurer.

There is no Republican in the race, so the winner of the Corvallis-area House primary will likely secure their path to office.

If elected, McDonald has said she’ll work to lower housing prices in Corvallis, protect healthcare access, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.