© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane County to allow overnight sleeping in some unincorporated areas

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:21 PM PDT
More people in the urban growth boundaries around Eugene will be able to sleep overnight in an RV parked in a private driveway, or a tent in a backyard thanks to a recent change approved by the Lane County Commissioners.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
The Lane County Courthouse as seen in July, 2024.

Lane County Commissioners have voted to loosen overnight sleeping rules in the urban areas just outside of Eugene.

Camping on private property is allowed in Eugene’s city limits, with some limitations. It hasn’t been allowed in the urban growth boundaries - populated areas that are technically unincorporated.

Those include fragments around Eugene’s edges and parts of the River Road and Santa Clara neighborhoods.

Lane County Senior Planner Rachel Serslev told commissioners Tuesday that the change will allow people to sleep in an RV or tent on private property when they have the owner's permission.

If a tent is proposed, it must be five feet from property lines and the property owner is not allowed to require any payment for this overnight sleeping,” she said.

Property owners are also required to provide access to sanitation, storage and garbage disposal.

The rules are based on Eugene’s policies and will be enforced by the city, not the county.

The expansion also removes restrictions that prevented Eugene’s Rest Stop program, authorized overnight sleeping in designated parking lots, from locating in those areas as well.

The change does not impact camping rules around Springfield - which already limited enforcement of private property camping rules to assist displaced wildfire victims staying with family and friends in the community.
Tags
Politics & Government Lane Countyhousinghomelessness
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White