Bend drafts new long-term transportation plan, but expects funding gaps

The City of Bend has released a draft of its new 20-year transportation plan, as local officials try to prepare for the traffic demands of a growing city.

Researchers at Portland State University estimate that by 2045, Bend's population will be around 50% larger.

Every five years, city, county and state officials work together to update Bend's transportation plan, prioritizing projects that could accommodate that growth. The process is federally mandated.

Tyler Deke is the Manager of the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said since the last plan was developed, the city has seen dense urban development, rather than the growth on the edge of the city that officials had previously expected.

“That then really pushes the need for good bicycle and pedestrian networks, for those new developments to be able to access the services and employment areas that they need," he said.

Deke said the updated plan will reflect that shifting understanding. He also said it will prioritize roundabouts, improvements to Highway 97, and safety features designed to prevent severe crashes.

However, he warned that there could be significant funding challenges moving forward, due to higher construction costs, and potential budgetary issues at the Oregon Department of Transportation.

"We're looking at about a 50% funding gap in our plan, and that's new for us," said Deke. "We've always had a gap, but I don't think it's ever been quite this large."

The Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently taking public feedback on the plan. The public comment period ends September 7.