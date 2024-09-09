Roseburg City Council candidates talk homelessness, visions for the city

Eight candidates are running for Roseburg City Council in this year’s general election, across four separate races.

Three current councilors are facing challengers. And two candidates are vying for an open seat in the race to replace Ward 4’s Patrice Sipos, who isn’t seeking another term.

Roseburg city staff say it may be the first time in decades that all of the available councilor positions are being contested.

"It's so important for Roseburg residents to be interested in their city and interested in giving back to their community, and I think that that is what this represents," said city spokesperson Suzanne Hurt.

KLCC reached out to each of the candidates in the race about why they're running, what they’d like to accomplish in office, and their thoughts on building a homeless shelter in town.

There are nine votes total on Roseburg's City Council. That includes four other seats which aren’t up for reelection, and Mayor Larry Rich, who is running this November unopposed.



Ward 1, Position 2

Ward 1 Candidates: David Mohr (left) and Katie Williams (right).

David Mohr (incumbent) — Director of Security, PacificSource

Mohr was appointed to his current position in 2022. Born and raised in Roseburg, he said he found in office that the city “lacks a critical vision for its future.”

"I’d like to challenge the Council to partner with the community to build a vision for Roseburg and help drive us in that direction,” Mohr wrote in an email to KLCC.

In his upcoming term, Mohr said he’d use his career experience to address Roseburg’s technological issues. He said the city government lacks IT support, and has had to grapple with aging devices and a recent service outage.

Meanwhile, Mohr said he believes the city should set aside a "lightly regulated" space for homeless people to stay, protecting city parks and waterways from damage.

Katie Williams — Business Owner, Stinky Dog Grooming

Williams has lived in Roseburg for a decade. She believes the lack of parking downtown is a primary concern.

“I know the business owners in town,” said Williams. "I’d really like to see some more economic growth down here, and I want to be involved.”

Williams said while on Council, she'd focus on working with the city staff, not against them. She said that relationship has sometimes been combative in the past.

She said while she’s not opposed to building a homeless shelter, she’d first like to make sure the city’s existing resources are being fully utilized.



Ward 2, Position 2

Ward 2 Candidates: Andrea Zielinski (left) and Steve Hammerson (right).

Andrea Zielinski (incumbent) — Human Resources Manager, FCC Commercial

Zielinski is running for her third full term in office. She was born and raised in Roseburg.

She said she’s proud of the Council's recent work to support the local library, as well as to open a Navigation Center for homeless people looking to better their living situations.

Moving forward, she said she’d like to see the city work with its nonprofit partners to create more shelter space for unhoused people.

“We want safe parks and safe neighborhoods for everyone. That's important,” said Zielinski. “And right now, a lot of our unhoused are living in the parks, because that is really the only space that is available to them.”

Zielinski's other stated priorities include increasing the downtown parking supply, and trying to attract more law enforcement officers to town.

Steve Hammerson — Claims Specialist, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Roseburg School Board Member

Hammerson moved to Roseburg in 2020. As the father of three boys, he said he wants to prevent young people from leaving for better economic and housing opportunities.

“I want them to look at Roseburg and go, ‘I can go downtown and it's safe. I can find a good paying job here,’” he said.

Hammerson told KLCC he ran for the Roseburg School Board to support the U.S. Constitution, free speech, and child safety in schools. In 2024, he wrote a letter to Oregon lawmakers opposing a bill which would have prevented book bans on the basis of identity.

As a City Council member, Hammerson said he’d focus on affordable housing, and new ordinances to curb illegal behavior. Before deciding whether to support a homeless shelter in Roseburg, he said he'd listen to the neighbors living near a proposed site.

Ward 3, Position 2

Ward 3 candidates: Tom Michalek (left) and Sam Starns (right).

Tom Michalek (incumbent) — Retired, Former Carpenter

Michalek was appointed to his position in mid-2023. He grew up in Roseburg, and said the City Council is doing strong work to support the community.

Michalek said he doesn't have specific goals for another term. But he said councilors are cognizant of concerns around traffic, downtown parking, housing, and homelessness.

"I'm willing to put in the time and effort to be on the Council, and consider matters, and weigh them as fairly as I can," said Michalek. "I'll listen to my constituents as best as I can, and I'll help them achieve what they want to achieve."

Michalek said he hopes the city's new jail-time penalties for public camping work well enough that the city doesn't need a homeless shelter. He said he's worried about the accumulation of garbage at an organized site.

Sam Starns — Elopement Photographer

Starns was born and raised in Roseburg. She said she’ll represent demographics that she doesn’t see often in local elected positions.

”I'm a business owner,” said Starns. “I'm in my 30s. I'm a woman.”

Starns believes the City Council can do more to attract tourists to Roseburg, specifically targeting Millennial, Gen Z and eventually Gen Alpha travelers.

Meanwhile, she said Roseburg should provide for its homeless community’s basic needs. In office, she said she would like to offer employment opportunities for the local unhoused community, and would like to see the creation of a new shelter.



Ward 4, Position 2

Ward 4 candidates: Blake Mecham (left) and Zack Weiss (right).

Blake Mecham — Music Teacher, Glide Elementary School

Mecham was born and raised in Roseburg. He said he sees City Council as an opportunity to help community members find a sense of belonging.

“What I like to do in life is try to help people out with their purpose,” said Mecham, “because I truly believe that everybody has a purpose.”

Mecham said as a member of City Council, he’d work to put on more public events for the community. When asked about a potential shelter site, he told KLCC he’d need to consult local experts before making a decision.

Zack Weiss — Business Owner, Happy Days Body Art

Weiss moved back to Roseburg four years ago. He said he’s running for City Council because downtown’s potential is not being realized.

“We're not all on a common path,” said Weiss. “We don't have a downtown organization that's leading the way. Those kinds of resources are very vital to any downtown that is going to thrive, to host events, to be a pedestrian-friendly zone.”

Weiss said he wants to see a more robust neighborhood-watch network, and expand code enforcement to keep downtown clean. Before committing to a new shelter site, he said the city should bolster its existing laws and resources.

