Citing political rancor, Waldport mayor resigns three months before end of second term

This story originally appeared on YachatsNews.com and is used with permission.

Waldport Mayor Greg Holland announced his immediate resignation from office on social media early Wednesday.

In a letter posted on Facebook’s Waldport Community page, the two-term mayor and former three-term city council member cited political rancor as his reason for stepping aside before the end of his term in December.

“I am proud to be your mayor,” the letter said. “But elections have changed. Nationally and locally. Friends become enemies, family becomes strangers, voices become unheard or ignored. Ego takes precedence over service.”

Holland announced in July he would not seek re-election.

In his letter, the mayor cited the “stress, aggravation and turmoil of the election cycle,” and wanting to be finished with the “nasty side of this job” as the reason for his sudden departure.

“There are only a few council meetings before a new mayor is sworn in,” the letter said. “But three months of drama, resentment and stress. I have been a servant of the people of Waldport for 16 years … I would have liked my last few months to be a celebration of the good we have done, but instead I simply see the reality of the anger national politics has brought locally.

“It’s not healthy,” the statement continued. “I am not healthy with it. Surrounded by it.”

Waldport council member Melaia Kilduff and former Yachats’ city manager Heide Lambert will face-off for the position of mayor in the Nov. 5 general election. The two-year term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

Although Waldport politics had seemingly been quiet, Holland and Kilduff got into a social media dustup when she announced her candidacy for mayor in August and said she had the support of other council members. Holland disputed that and later endorsed Lambert for the position.

Holland, a retired attorney, was first elected mayor in 2020. In November 2022 he was re-elected to a second term after defeating challenger Mike Gatens, owner of a Waldport wholesale bait supplier and retail store. In May 2022, Holland entered the race for Lincoln County commissioner but came in a distant third.

In his resignation statement Holland said bringing sewer lines to Waldport’s industrial park, a new playground to Louis Southworth Park and water storage security to the city were some of the things he loved accomplishing with fellow councilors during his tenure.

Waldport city manager Dann Cutter said he spoke with Holland on the phone Tuesday night about his decision to resign and received an official resignation letter around 8 p.m.

Cutter added that he had been aware of Holland’s growing frustration with the “tenor of the elective process.” Cutter informed city staff and council members of the resignation Wednesday morning.

Council president Greg Dunn will act as presiding officer until January when a new mayor is sworn in.

“Greg joined the council not long after I did,” Cutter said. “We’ve worked together for years. I truly appreciate everything he has done and brought to the city.”

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, more than a dozen people on social media had expressed their thanks and well-wishes below Holland’s statement, which ended with assurances and thanks.

“I leave behind a strong city team, and a valued and competent council,” the statement said. “Waldport is well served. I would not do so otherwise. But it’s time to focus on my next life. My husband. And our future.

“Thank you for trusting me for so many years.”

