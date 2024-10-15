Small coastal fire district seeks voter approval for operating levy

In November, voters in the Oregon coastal community of Seal Rock are voting on a 5-year operating levy to support their fire district.

Seal Rock is an unincorporated community between Newport and Waldport on the central Oregon coast.

The Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District is seeking funds for safety equipment for its mainly volunteer firefighting crew.

In its voter pamphlet statement, the district says the funds would help it to replace equipment so that it doesn't fall behind regulatory requirements.

The district, which encompasses about 16 square miles, has more than 30 volunteer firefighters and a small paid staff.

The district says it would use levy funds to purchase items including personal protective equipment for structural and wildland firefighting, medical equipment, and more.

The levy would raise property taxes by .25 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value of a home.

According to the statement in the voters pamphlet, for an homeowner with a $250,000 assessed value home in Seal Rock would pay $62.50 per year, or $5.20 per month.

From voters pamphlet: “The district hopes to be able to meet the demands within the original general levy after the 5 years. This levy put us on that path to substantiality long after this levy expires in 5 years”.

KLCC reached out to Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District for an interview but has not had a response.

There is no organized opposition to the levy.

