Hoyle has significant fundraising advantage in race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District

Democrat Val Hoyle has vastly outraised her Republican opponent, Monique DeSpain, in the race to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Hoyle, the incumbent, has raised nearly $2.4 million to DeSpain’s nearly $700,000 total, according to recently-updated federal filings.

This is Hoyle’s first bid for reelection. A little over half of what she’s raised is from individual donors. Several Political Action Committees (PACs) dedicated to electing Democrats, unions and the National Association of Realtors have donated to her campaign.

DeSpain, a retired Air Force Colonel, is a first time candidate. She’s received funds from several PACs dedicated to electing Republicans, but roughly 80 percent of what she’s brought in is from individual donors.

Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC According to Federal Elections Commission filings, Val Hoyle has raised nearly $2.4 million in campaign donations and Monique DeSpain has raised nearly $700,000 as of Sept. 30.

The single biggest spend for both candidates was producing and placing TV and digital ads. Hoyle has paid for polling, and both have hired consultants to help with strategy, fundraising and communications.

The other two candidates in the race, Green Party nominee Justin Filip and Libertarian Dan Bahlen have not reported any fundraising.

An analysis from the Cook Political Report, a national non-partisan publication that analyzes elections, has rated the 4th District race’s prospects as "likely Democrat."

The district has attracted far less attention, and campaign cash, than the neighboring 5th District.

The Cook Political Report has rated that race - between first-term Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democratic challenger Janelle Bynum, as a tossup.

According to federal filings, those candidates have raised more than $11 million between them. That race has attracted national attention and significant outside spending.

