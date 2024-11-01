What protections are in place to prevent intimidation at ballot drop boxes?

As you’re probably aware, the deadline to return your election ballot is coming up soon. It’s this coming Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Many of us here in Oregon have a routine when it comes to casting our ballot. We always drop it off at the same mailbox or drop box. For others, it might be a spur of the moment decision based on what seems most convenient.

Either way, every voter expects—and deserves—to be able to cast their ballot without fear.

But that hasn’t always been the case. In 2020, Springfield police added patrols around drop boxes in the runup to Election Day after complaints that people attending a political rally near a drop box made threatening statements or blocked access to people trying to vote.

The possibility of that is on the mind of some people leading up to this year’s Election. KLCC recently set up our mobile recording booth at the Eugene YMCA and asked visitors to record their questions or concerns about the voting process. Here's one of the questions:

Dale: "I’ve lived in Eugene for 45 years. And my concern with the election this year is voter intimidation at the drop boxes. Because, a lot of people–instead of putting a stamp on the envelope or putting it in the mail–just drop it off at the drop box. That’s what I always do. And I’ve heard in the past that there has been some intimidation. People just being there–not necessarily verbally intimidating people–just being there, looking tough and mean. I consider that intimidation.”

KLCC's Morning Edition host, Love Cross, invited KLCC News Director Chris Lehman into the studio to discuss the question.

Love: You heard Dale’s concerns. What’s in place to protect voters as they drop off their ballot?

Chris: It’s definitely something that’s on the mind of a lot of people during election season. In past election cycles there have been reports of political rallies taking place near drop boxes and in some cases voters have complained that they felt threatened.

We posed this question to Devon Ashbridge. She’s a spokesperson for Lane County, including the Elections Office. And Devon told us they get this question a lot…and their first response is that intimidation is, simply put, illegal.

Devon: “Oregon law actually has several provisions intended to help protect voters. And so, there are laws on the books that make it a crime to harass election workers, to use or threaten force or violence to keep a person from casting their vote, or to obstruct a place designated for ballot drop off. So that would include our official ballot drop off boxes as well as the elections office itself.”

Love: Okay, so it’s pretty clearly against the law to do anything that would prevent someone from voting, whether that’s a physical action or a verbal threat. But what about Dale’s concern over people hanging around looking, in his words, “tough and mean,” but who aren’t actually saying anything to you or blocking your access?

Chris: On the face of it, that probably wouldn't be a crime. But obviously there’s some subjectivity to what constitutes a threat. And despite recent arson attacks on a couple of ballot boxes here in the Pacific Northwest, most boxes won’t have uniformed 24/7 security on hand to protect voters, although the Eugene Police Department says it's stepping up patrols and observation cameras of drop box locations.

You may have heard the concept of “making a plan” to vote. If this is something that concerns you, maybe your plan could be to find out a couple of back-up options if you don’t feel safe for whatever reason around your usual drop box. For instance, Lane County offers 21 round-the-clock drop boxes, including 10 in Eugene, 3 in Springfield, and at least one in most other communities.

You can also drop your ballot in any mailbox, as long as it’s postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

All that being said, the vast, vast majority of Oregon voters are able to safely cast their ballot each election.

Love: Another tool that’s available to Oregonians is the state’s Voter Protection Hotline, which is operated by the Oregon Department of Justice. They invite people to call with questions about voting access, including potential cases of intimidation. That number is 971-673-4111.

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.