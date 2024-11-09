With 67-vote margin, Lincoln County commission race won’t likely be determined until Tuesday night

This story was originally published on YachatsNews.com and is used with permission.

It may take until Tuesday night — a week after the Nov. 5 general election — to determine the winner of the lone race for a seat on the Lincoln County board of commissioners.

Five-term incumbent Claire Hall of Newport increased her lead over challenger Rick Beasley of Depoe Bay to 67 votes on Friday night — 12,960 to 12,893 — after the latest ballot results were released. On Tuesday, Hall had a 232 vote lead over Beasley, but that tightened to just 49 votes Wednesday night.

The next round of results in Lincoln County races are not scheduled to be released until Tuesday, Nov. 12 — a full week after the Nov. 5 general election. Depending on the number of ballots finally counted, it is estimated that a winning/losing margin of under 45 votes would trigger an automatic recount.

The Lincoln County clerk’s election page said approximately 96 percent — or 29,633 — of ballots had been counted by the end of the day Friday for a turnout of 73 percent. A record number of 41,288 ballots were sent to county voters this election and county clerk Amy Southwell had predicted a turnout of 80 percent — typical of a presidential general election.

Beasley, a Depoe Bay city councilor, campaigned against Hall’s record, had the endorsement of Sheriff Curtis Landers and said the county needed a change after her 20 years in office. Hall called her record one of accomplishment on housing, social services, and response to the pandemic and 2020 wildfires.

The two squared off in the general election because Hall did not get more than a 50 percent majority in the May primary when the votes were split between her and four challengers.

