Lane County Commissioners choose Springfield Commissioner David Loveall as new chair

The Lane County Board of Commissioners has elected Springfield Commissioner David Loveall as its chair.

The chair has the authority to run meetings, determine agendas and acts as the public face of the county. Commissioners also voted to choose West Lane County Commissioner Ryan Ceniga as vice chair.

Loveall, an outspoken conservative and Springfield business owner, served as the vice chair last year. He was promoted to chair in a three-to-two vote, with support from Ceniga and North Eugene Commissioner Pat Farr.

In a news release Tuesday, Loveall said he hoped to bring an often divided board together and improve transparency.

“This way we’ll know each commissioner’s priorities and can work to get each to the finish line, bringing the Board to an active place that gives hope to the community we all serve,” Loveall said.

South Eugene Commissioner Laurie Trieger was the previous board chair. She received a framed gavel thanking her for her service ahead of the vote.

During Tuesday’s vote to decide who would lead the board next year, Trieger said she would have preferred West Lane Commissioner Heather Buch as vice chair, and Buch supported Ceniga for chair.