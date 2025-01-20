Several local governments seeking new members

Local governments in Lane and Lincoln County are seeking new members to join their ranks after several elected officials resigned.

The Springfield School District and the Lincoln County Commission both have open positions.

The School Board seat is volunteer and that person will oversee the district's budget and policies. Applications are due on Jan. 31 and whoever is appointed will serve until June.

The Lincoln County Commissioner position is a full time job paying more than $90,000 a year. Whoever is chosen will serve in the role until the end of 2026. Applications are due Jan. 28.

The Springfield School Board will be replacing Kelly Mason. Her resignation became public Monday.

The Lincoln County Commission will be replacing Kaety Jacobson, who will resign on Feb. 14.

Both positions require applicants to have resided within their boundaries for a full year and be registered to vote. Applicants for the Lincoln County Commission also need to provide fairly detailed background information to be considered.

The application for the Lincoln County seat asks applicants to disclose their criminal and legal history, as well as any political affiliations, or connections they have, reports Yachats News.

Lane Community College also has an open board position - though there is no timeline for when the remaining board members will fill that seat.

Many local governments including Lane County and the City of Springfield are also seeking volunteers to join their non-elected advisory boards.

Those types of bodies advise elected officials or city staff, on transportation projects, housing and homelessness, libraries and civil rights issues.