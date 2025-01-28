© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg mayor calls for investigation after councilor resigns

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:09 PM PST
A stairway leads to the front doors of a building. There are trees and shrubs surrounding the building and a blue sign that reads "City Hall Hours" next to the stairs.
Cailan Menius-Rash
/
KLCC
FILE: The Roseburg City Hall, as seen in this photo from August, 2024.

The sudden resignation of a Roseburg city councilor has prompted the city’s mayor to launch an investigation.

Kylee Rummel, who stepped down on Friday, was one of two councilors who represented Roseburg 1st Ward, which covers the northeast part of the city. Rummel was appointed to the position in May, 2022. Her term was set to expire in December, 2026.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich read a statement from Rummel, in which Rummel accused other council members of acting unethically.

"Lines were crossed by certain members of council trying to use me to push their own agendas and even going as far to try and intimidate and influence my vote by threatening my job," said Rummel in the statement, as read by Rich. "I've never been one to quit but this is a volunteer position and the personal sacrifices have been to great. I will not continue to work against those who oppose progress when my time is better spent elsewhere."

According to a city press release, Rummel works as the fiscal controller at United Community Action Network, a Roseburg-based social services nonprofit.

After reading the statement, Rich said he would launch an independent investigation into the matter.

“We lost a good city councilor who served with integrity and honesty," he said. "The statements she made are very concerning. I believe in an open and transparent government, and the public has a right to know what happened.”

Rich said the investigation would, in part, look into Rummel’s allegations that she was threatened or intimidated by other council members into voting certain ways.

The mayor read the statement at the conclusion of the council's agenda, and gaveled the meeting to a close immediately afterward.
City of RoseburgRoseburgLarry RichKylee Rummel
