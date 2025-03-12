Oregon lawmakers push to eliminate wagers on out-of-state dog racing

A new bill in the Oregon Legislature would ban wagers on dog races.

Greyhound racing has been illegal in Oregon since 2022. But local businesses can still accept bets for events in other countries—or in West Virginia, the only state in the U.S. with operable dog tracks.

House Bill 3020 would close that loophole starting in July 2027, barring all internet wagering and off-track betting in Oregon.

Carey Theil, the Executive Director of the advocacy group GREY2K USA, said the racing industry treats dogs as disposable, and Oregon is a major player propping it up.

According to the Oregon Racing Commission, in 2023, there were over 10,000 injuries at dog tracks supported by Oregon's betting operations.

“We are down to two dog tracks left in West Virginia. Everyone knows this industry is going to end,” said Theil. “The question is, how long is it going to take, and how many dogs are going to suffer and die in the meantime?”

However, representatives of the local racing industry argue they need more time to transition betters to horse racing.

Richard Scheidt, Director of Operations for the Horse Racing Association in Grants Pass, told lawmakers earlier this year that greyhound racing events serve as important social hubs.

"Should Oregon decide to move forward with House Bill 3020, I strongly urge the committee to consider extending the timeline for implementation to 2030, or beyond," said Scheidt. "This would give the [off-track betting] operators necessary time to prepare for economic impact, explore alternative offerings and implement strategies to retain and engage their customer base."

If the ban takes effect, the state would lose about $200,000 per biennium in racing license fee, according to a state fiscal impacts report. And Oregon could also lose more than $2 million per biennium if two major betting companies decide to leave the state, the report found.

HB 3020 passed the Commerce and Consumer Protection in a nearly unanimous vote this month, drawing support from House Republicans and Democrats. It’s now scheduled for a third reading and debate on the House floor on Thursday.

