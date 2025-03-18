In hopes of promoting Oregon fishing industry, lawmakers propose bringing seafood to public schools

Most of the seafood eaten in Oregon isn’t caught locally, according to a study from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

A few Oregon Coast lawmakers are hoping to change that with a bill that would pay for seafood education, and work to serve some seafood in public schools.

In a hearing this week, Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, testified that the goal is to recreate the success of the Oregon Farm to School Networ k, which teaches children how to grow their own food and aims to get more local produce in school.

“This bill is good for our coastal industries, it's good for the health of our students and it's certainly good for helping meet our emissions goal,” Gomberg said.

If HB 3568 passes, the state would spend roughly $800,000 to assist schools in acquiring seafood for students, training for school kitchen staff on seafood preparation, and an education campaign to teach children about local fishing and shellfish harvesting.

The bill was also supported by Sen. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, who said the bill would make a big difference to coastal communities and provide a healthier, high quality protein for students.

“Colleagues, it’s rare that we get to do so much good for so many with such a small investment,” she said.

The bill is in the House Education Committee, which has not scheduled a vote on the measure.

