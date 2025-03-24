Just over 200 people filed to run for office in Lane County’s May election

This May, voters will decide who represents them at school, fire and water districts.

The filing deadline for the May 20 election passed last week. In Lane County, just over 200 people will be on the ballot, running for more than 70 open offices.

A significant share of races – mostly water and sewer districts – are uncontested, meaning voters in those districts will see one name on the ballot–or in some cases, no names. Most fire and school districts, however, have at least one contested race.

Three people are seeking a single seat on the Row River Fire District Board, a volunteer fire department that was created last year.

A pair of Eugene 4J School Board seats have also attracted attention. Incumbents Judy Newman and Ericka Thessen are each facing challengers.

There are also three contested races for seats on the Lane Community College board.

A few school and fire districts also have levies or bonds on the ballot, including Junction City and Santa Clara.

To participate in the May election, voters must be registered by April 29.

