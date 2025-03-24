© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Just over 200 people filed to run for office in Lane County’s May election

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published March 24, 2025 at 2:49 PM PDT
Lane County's Election Office front doors
Rebecca Hansen-White/KLCC
The Lane County Elections Office in downtown Eugene in November 2023.

This May, voters will decide who represents them at school, fire and water districts.

The filing deadline for the May 20 election passed last week. In Lane County, just over 200 people will be on the ballot, running for more than 70 open offices.

A significant share of races – mostly water and sewer districts – are uncontested, meaning voters in those districts will see one name on the ballot–or in some cases, no names. Most fire and school districts, however, have at least one contested race.

Three people are seeking a single seat on the Row River Fire District Board, a volunteer fire department that was created last year.

A pair of Eugene 4J School Board seats have also attracted attention. Incumbents Judy Newman and Ericka Thessen are each facing challengers.

There are also three contested races for seats on the Lane Community College board.

A few school and fire districts also have levies or bonds on the ballot, including Junction City and Santa Clara.

To participate in the May election, voters must be registered by April 29.
Tags
Politics & Government electionsLane CountyLocal Government4Jrow riverMay 2025 election
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content