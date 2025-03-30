Lane Events Center to host an Open House looking for community feedback

The Lane Events Center is hosting a Community Open House on April 3. Neighbors and community members will be able to give feedback, identify concerns, and discuss design concepts for the future of the Center.

Kelly Mason, the events supervisor at the Lane Events Center, said feedback from the community is crucial for the events the Center puts on.

“All different types of events that happen in our space are community based,” said Mason. “And the space is used by our community in Lane county so we want to get their feedback on what they see for the future of the events center.”

This open house comes as the county is updating the facility’s Master Plan , which is a long-term planning document that provides guidance on how investments in the property should be handled.

Mason said folks who attend will also get a look into the outcomes of an earlier community survey regarding the same topic.

“We really encourage folks to show up. They're going to get a first glance at the emerging concepts from the initial visioning work from the community survey,” said Mason. “[These] are actually concepts of the space and of the fair grounds, of what the possibilities are for the master plan.”

The proposed plan will then be presented to the Lane County Board of Commissioners this summer.

The open house is scheduled for April 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Events Center, in Meeting Room 4 of the Convention Center building.