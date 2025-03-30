© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane Events Center to host an Open House looking for community feedback

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published March 30, 2025 at 7:37 AM PDT
The Lane Events Center is located near downtown in Eugene.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A building at the Lane County Events Center is seen in this undated photo.

The Lane Events Center is hosting a Community Open House on April 3. Neighbors and community members will be able to give feedback, identify concerns, and discuss design concepts for the future of the Center.

Kelly Mason, the events supervisor at the Lane Events Center, said feedback from the community is crucial for the events the Center puts on.

“All different types of events that happen in our space are community based,” said Mason. “And the space is used by our community in Lane county so we want to get their feedback on what they see for the future of the events center.”

This open house comes as the county is updating the facility’s Master Plan, which is a long-term planning document that provides guidance on how investments in the property should be handled.

Mason said folks who attend will also get a look into the outcomes of an earlier community survey regarding the same topic.

“We really encourage folks to show up. They're going to get a first glance at the emerging concepts from the initial visioning work from the community survey,” said Mason. “[These] are actually concepts of the space and of the fair grounds, of what the possibilities are for the master plan.”

The proposed plan will then be presented to the Lane County Board of Commissioners this summer.

The open house is scheduled for April 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Events Center, in Meeting Room 4 of the Convention Center building.
Tags
Politics & Government Lane Events Centerlane county events
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
Related Content