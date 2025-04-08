Postal workers in Eugene rally against threats of privatization

A couple dozen postal workers gathered in front of Eugene’s Main Post Office on Tuesday, to rally against threats to privatize the U.S. Postal Service.

Cassidy DiIenno handles tons of mail at the Central Distribution Center in Springfield but she took time to join the rally and wave at passing cars.

“My sign says, ‘The post office belongs to the people, not the billionaires!’ It’s just showing that we’re not owned by anyone,” she said.

Daniel Cortez, political director of the Oregon Postal Workers Union, said the rally was about raising awareness.

“Oligarchs and billionaires are trying to steal the American peoples’ mail,” Cortez said. “Right now, mail is protected, it’s sacrosanct. It cannot be opened by anyone without a court order. [But] once it goes private, all of those protections are gone. Prescriptions, Social Security checks and for those of us here in Oregon, our ballots.”

The Postal Service is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government and it is explicitly authorized by the U.S. Constitution. In February, there were rumblings from the Trump administration about privatizing the post office or possibly moving the USPS under the Commerce Department.