After public calls for action, Lane Commissioners pass resolution promising to protect immigrant, transgender residents

After weeks of public calls for action, Lane County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday promising to welcome and protect all county residents, especially those who are marginalized.

Heather Buch, one of three commissioners to vote in favor of the resolution, said the statement makes clear that Lane County is an inclusive place to live, especially for transgender people, immigrants and refugees.

"At this time, at this moment in our country with what our community is telling us, we need to stand strong and we need to have a powerful statement," Buch said.

Two commissioners, David Loveall and Ryan Ceniga, voted against the resolution. They said they do want to protect all their constituents, but argued that the resolution specifically mentioning transgender people excluded others.

Before the vote, Ceniga addressed the audience saying he respected and appreciated every person who had submitted testimony or written asking for the county to make a statement.

“You are welcome in Lane County and I love every single one of you,” Ceniga said. “My hang up is these letters create tension, they do every single time. My thing is, in these uncertain times, do we need to add to that tension?”

The City of Eugene and 4J School District have passed similar statements in recent months. In a press release, the county said the Board of Commissioners resolution was based on requests from the public .

The resolution also makes it clear Lane County follows Oregon’s sanctuary laws, and promises to make Lane County’s policies gender and language inclusive. The commissioners also committed to uphold the right to seek gender-affirming care, and not comply with any federal government requests to detain or provide information about people seeking care.

