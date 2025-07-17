© 2025 KLCC

Protesters start 'Good Trouble' in honor of late civil rights leader

KLCC
Published July 17, 2025 at 8:26 PM PDT
Protesters took to bridges across Oregon Thursday for a "Good Trouble" day of action, honoring the legacy of the late lawmaker and civil rights activist John Lewis on the fifth anniversary of his death.

In the Eugene area, a crowd lined the sidewalks of an overpass overlooking Interstate 5, waving American flags and displaying signs opposing President Donald Trump.

The group received a near-constant stream of supportive honking from passing cars, plus occasional jeering from a few drivers.

The action was a tribute to Lewis, who led marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. He died in 2020.

Protestors were also gathered Thursday in Waldport, Roseburg, Corvallis, Portland, and several other cities across the state.
Tags
Politics & Government Lane CountySpringfieldWaldportprotestscivil rights
