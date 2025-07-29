Hoyle highlights cuts to SNAP, other social assistance during Eugene visit

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle spoke out against cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other social assistance will have on Oregonians during a Tuesday visit to Food for Lane County’s Eugene warehouse.

Nearly 18% of Oregonians received SNAP benefits last year, placing it fourth among the states and the District of Columbia.

More than 30% of state residents are on Medicaid , giving it the seventh highest rate of enrollment in the U.S.

Hoyle said Oregon will likely be severely affected by cuts to those and other programs that came in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"I don’t think that nonprofits should be the ones that do the job of the federal government, but this is where we are and we’re going to need the people that can to give a bit more because, I think, a lot of people are going to be hurting," she said.

Hoyle also noted that the state will have trouble making up for federal funding cuts because of recent state budget cuts. She also said rising unemployment and the potential for a drop in exports due to reciprocal tariffs could further hinder the economy and thus state coffers.

Food for Lane County Development Director Rebecca Sprinson gestured towards a number of empty shelves behind her when talking about issues with food.

"Not only are food donations down in our community, which often happens when inflation is high, but even worse, in April the federal government cancelled a program within the USDA that purchased essential food from US farmers and provided it to food banks," she said.

Sprinson said visits to Food for Lane County pantries has risen 101% since 2022, and she anticipates more increases.

Recent changes to eligibility requirements for SNAP raise the age for work requirements by a decade to 64 years old. It also adds work requirements for parents of most teenage children and veterans.

