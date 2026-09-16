Oregon lawmakers introduce federal bill to end 'corporate America’s chokehold' on health care

Oregon’s fight against corporate control of medicine moved onto the national stage on Wednesday as U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle and Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden–all Democrats–were among a group of lawmakers to introduce a federal version of Oregon’s landmark ban on the corporate practice of medicine.

The unveiling of the Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act marked a new chapter in a battle Oregon lawmakers and physicians have already been waging at home—one that reshaped emergency care in Eugene.

Proving grounds

Flanked by physicians in white lab coats, Hoyle told a small crowd during a Capitol Hill press conference that Oregon’s law succeeded because it shut down the shell‑game tactics corporations use to control medical practices through management companies.

She pointed to the Eugene case, where emergency physicians used Oregon’s protections to beat back a private‑equity‑backed staffing firm from taking over the ER at PeaceHealth RiverBend, the region’s only Level II trauma center. “Everybody wants themselves or their family members being taken care of by a doctor, not corporations,” Hoyle said.

Merkley followed with a warning about the growing reach of hedge funds in American life—from housing to youth sports to health care. He described how private equity firms “squeeze every bit of health care provision down while elevating the net revenues up.”

Merkley said the federal bill would restore a basic premise: Doctors, not investors, should decide how long to treat a patient, when care begins or ends, and whether a specialist is needed.

Screenshot on YouTube The ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, pledged Wednesday to make the Stop Corporate Takeover of Physicians Act a priority, arguing that Oregon has already shown communities can “beat back” private equity when physicians have clear, legal authority over clinical decisions. In this YouTube screenshot taken Sept. 16, U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle looks on.

Shared stories, urgent messaging

Then Wyden delivered the line that set the tone for the event: “We’re here because we’re going to retake control of the Congress and end corporate America’s chokehold on health care in our country,” he said. As the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden pledged to make the bill a priority, though majority Republicans ultimately control what passes through the chamber, pending results of the November election.

Wyden argued that Oregon has already shown communities can “beat back” private equity when physicians have clear legal authority over clinical decisions.

Around them, physicians from across the country shared stories that echoed Oregon’s experience: sudden contract cancellations, non‑compete clauses, and corporate metrics that push clinicians to see more patients with fewer resources. One emergency doctor described being handed a corporate employment packet moments after delivering news of a patient’s death to a grieving family—an image that drew murmurs from the crowd and underscored the tension between medical care and corporate demands.

Their message was consistent and urgent: when corporations control medical practices, patient care suffers. When physicians control medical practices, communities are safer. Oregon lawmakers say that’s the model they want to take nationwide—and Wednesday’s introduction of the Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act is their first step.

