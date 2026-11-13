Changes coming to Springfield City Hall after November election

Big changes will soon come to Springfield City Hall in the wake of the November election.

Two councilors and the mayor will soon leave the body.

City Councilor Kori Rodley is moving to the state legislature next year.

Rodley beat Republican Adam Wilson in the race for Springfield’s open state house seat by about 14 points, according to preliminary results.

Rodley resigned this week to prepare to serve in the Oregon legislature. The city council is scheduled to start the process to appoint her successor Monday.

A timeline or criteria for applicants has not yet been chosen.

In a statement announcing Rodley’s resignation, City Manager Nancy Newton said Springfield was committed to supporting an orderly transition.

"Councilor Rodley has been a valued partner in the City's work to serve Springfield residents," Newton said. "We appreciate her leadership and commitment to public service. We will support the Council as it considers the next steps for filling the vacancy and maintaining continuity in City operations."

Jill Cuadros, who was appointed to the city council in April, lost her race to retain the seat in the Nov. 3 election. Challenger Callee Ackland, who works as a tenant hotline specialist at the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association. She won by about 16 points, according to the latest preliminary results.

Cuadros’ term expires at the end of December.

Mayor Sean VanGordon will also soon leave Springfield city government. In May, he won the race against incumbent David Loveall for Springfield’s County Commissioner seat outright.

In a text to KLCC, he said he planned to step down next month to prepare to take office in January.

This story on Nov. 13, 2026 to correct the spelling of of Jill Cuadros' name.

